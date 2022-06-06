Heatwave: KP PDMA urges people to take precautionary measures

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the public to take precautionary measures to cope with the heatwave as day time temperature is likely to increase in most parts of the province from Monday.

General public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, with judicious use of water.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees have been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

He said that citizens should be cautious in view of the heatwave. Citizens should drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke. They need to cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight. Special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

Spokesperson of PDMA Taimur Ali said that officials of concerned departments and District Administration have been directed to remain alert during the heatwave to avoid any untoward incident.

The PDMA spokesperson said that awareness is being created in public through mass media to take precautionary measures and avoid needless exposure to direct sunlight.

Similarly, the public has been requested to cover their heads, wear cool and loose clothing, have frequent showers, avoid going out unnecessarily, masses also need to check their vehicles and take sufficient water before traveling. Farmers keep arrangements of water supply for their crops, cattle and other domestic animals.

Taimur Ali added that the helpline of the Disaster Management Authority 1700 is functional and can be contacted anytime in case of any emergency.

