Security tightened for cricket series in Multan

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato on Sunday said that security personnel would remain red alert from June 5 to 12 in connection with One-Day International cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies going to be started from June 8.

During his visit of Multan Cricket Stadium along with police officers to review arrangements for the cricket series here, he said that more than 6000 officials of police, army and rangers would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

DC said that parking has been made at Fatima Jinnah Town and added that free shuttle service would be offered to citizens from parking stands to stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that he himself was monitoring the security arrangements. He said that officials of police, traffic police, elite force, rangers, special branch and other law enforcement departments would be deployed on security duty at stadium, airport, route, parking points, hotels and other places.

He urged masses to bring their national identity card adding that weapons, toy guns, match box, fireworks, cigarette and other sharp edged weapons would be prohibited in the stadium. He said that banners with hatred words would also be banned adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

On the other hand, the city traffic police has finalized traffic plan for public facilitation, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said.

He said that the entry for the people coming from Vehari would be Gate No 5 of Fatima Jinnah Town and Gate No 1 was fixed for locals.

The CTP urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic police and asked them to not bring food items, polythene bags and other unnecessary items with them.