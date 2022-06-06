ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security tightened for cricket series in Multan

APP 06 Jun, 2022

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato on Sunday said that security personnel would remain red alert from June 5 to 12 in connection with One-Day International cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies going to be started from June 8.

During his visit of Multan Cricket Stadium along with police officers to review arrangements for the cricket series here, he said that more than 6000 officials of police, army and rangers would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

DC said that parking has been made at Fatima Jinnah Town and added that free shuttle service would be offered to citizens from parking stands to stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that he himself was monitoring the security arrangements. He said that officials of police, traffic police, elite force, rangers, special branch and other law enforcement departments would be deployed on security duty at stadium, airport, route, parking points, hotels and other places.

He urged masses to bring their national identity card adding that weapons, toy guns, match box, fireworks, cigarette and other sharp edged weapons would be prohibited in the stadium. He said that banners with hatred words would also be banned adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

On the other hand, the city traffic police has finalized traffic plan for public facilitation, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said.

He said that the entry for the people coming from Vehari would be Gate No 5 of Fatima Jinnah Town and Gate No 1 was fixed for locals.

The CTP urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic police and asked them to not bring food items, polythene bags and other unnecessary items with them.

ODI series Multan cricket stadium Security tightened cricket series in Multan Pakistan and West Indies matches

Comments

1000 characters

Security tightened for cricket series in Multan

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

PKR makes a gain

BD port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Read more stories