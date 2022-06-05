ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Colombia’s 2022/23 coffee crop seen at 13m bags

Reuters 05 Jun, 2022

COLOMBIA: Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Bogota:

“In marketing year 2022/23, Colombia’s coffee production is forecast to remain unchanged at 13 million bags of green bean equivalent (GBE). Although weather conditions are expected to be normal, crop productivity has the potential to be negatively impacted as a result of lower fertilizer use due to rising prices.”

“Colombia’s economy is projected to continue growing in 2022, but current uncertainty and high food inflation rates will likely slow down consumption which is forecasted to remain flat at 2.2 million bags in 2022/23. Paralleling stagnant production, exports are forecast to remain unchanged at 13 million bags in 2022/23.

