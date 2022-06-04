ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zverev says he likely has ‘several’ torn ankle ligaments

AFP 04 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Alexander Zverev said on Saturday that he has “several torn lateral ligaments” in his right ankle after suffering the injury during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

The German world number three turned his ankle while trailing Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 on Friday, screaming in pain before retiring from the match minutes later.

“Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot,” Zverev wrote in an Instagram post.

“I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover.

“I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday.”

The 25-year-old said on Friday night that he thought it was a “very serious injury”.

However, if there is no fracture, he will be hopeful of returning this season.

Wimbledon gets underway in just three weeks’ time, but the US Open in New York does not start until August 29.

Zverev is still waiting for a maiden Grand Slam title, despite winning five Masters trophies and the ATP Finals twice.

Friday was his fifth major semi-final and he lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem, having led by two sets.

Nadal, the 13-time champion, will face Norwegian Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final at Roland Garros.

French Open Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev semi-final ankle ligaments

Comments

1000 characters

Zverev says he likely has ‘several’ torn ankle ligaments

President Alvi returns Election, NAB bills to Prime Minister

Govt to explore potential of barter trade with Russia

PM Shehbaz orders quick completion of Gwadar University, airport

FIA tells special court it wants to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

Two Saudi delegations to visit US as ties improve

At least four killed as wildfire erupts in Shangla

Saudi receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow Islamic Republic: Khamenei

Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern city

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Read more stories