ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s tests should be played over five days, says ICC’s Barclay

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Greg Barclay said women’s test matches should be played over five days, but raised doubts over the place of the longer format in the future of women’s cricket.

Women’s test matches are played over four days as opposed to five in the men’s game, and the five test matches that have been played since 2017 have all ended in a draw.

England captain Heather Knight has backed five day-tests and England bowler Kate Cross said women cricketers were fit enough to cope with the physical demands of longer matches after the drawn Ashes test in January.

“Most people would say five days are required,” Barclay told the BBC. “If they are going play it, my personal view is they should have five days to play it in.”

The only countries to have played a women’s test match in the last five years are England, Australia and India.

Barclay added that shorter formats of cricket were “the way of the future” for the sport, saying one-day internationals and Twenty20 cricket were more appealing for fans.

Bangladesh name Shakib Test captain for third time

“It is where broadcasters are putting their resources,” Barclay said. “It is what is driving the money.

“To play test cricket you have got to have structures domestically. They don’t really exist in any of the countries at the moment. I can’t really see women’s test cricket evolving at any particular speed.

“That’s not to say any countries that choose to play test cricket can’t do so. But I don’t see it being any part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all.”

In a post on Twitter, former player-turned-broadcaster Isabelle Westbury said Barclay’s comments were “disappointing.”

England will host South Africa in a one-off test later this month, in what will be the visitors’ first test since 2014.

Icc International Cricket Council Women’s tests Women’s cricket Greg Barclay

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s tests should be played over five days, says ICC’s Barclay

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Read more stories