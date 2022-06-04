ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
PAD to hold ‘Pakistan Agri Expo’ from 18th

Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture department is organising a two-day international “Pakistan Agri Expo 2022” on June 18-19, 2022 at the Lahore Expo Centre.

The exhibition will highlight Pakistani fruits, vegetables and products made from them internationally.

This year Pakistan Agri Expo is hopefully be attended by the experts, exporters and other stakeholders from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey.

The spokesperson of Punjab Agriculture department further said that prior to this exhibition, the PAD has organised three such exhibitions in which a total of 100 delegations from 15 countries participated and through these exhibitions Pakistan’s exports increased by US 10.2 million dollars.

The spokesperson further said that the holding of Pakistan Agri Expo 2022 is aimed at providing a platform to the people associated with the horticulture sector for introducing Pakistani products all over the world and increase our agricultural exports.

