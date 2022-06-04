Gold prices slightly up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday witnessed some momentum in the local market, traders said.

The precious metal was selling for Rs 139,100 per tola, up by Rs 500 and Rs 119,256 per 10 grams, up by Rs 429.

Gold prices were quoted for $ 1867 per ounce on the world market.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs 1570 per tola and Rs 1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022