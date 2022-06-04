ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Millat Tractors Limited                                                             27.06.2022       21.06.2022
                                                                                    04.30.P.M.               To
                                                                                     EOGM            27.06.2022
ZIL Limited                                                                         28.06.2022       22.06.2022
                                                                                    10.00.A.M.               To
                                                                                    EOGM             28.06.2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank                                                                                 20.06.2022
Limited                                                                                           to 26.06.2022
Karam Ceramics                                                                                   19.06.2022 (*)
Limited                                                                                           To 25.06.2022
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

