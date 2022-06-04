Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
04 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Millat Tractors Limited 27.06.2022 21.06.2022
04.30.P.M. To
EOGM 27.06.2022
ZIL Limited 28.06.2022 22.06.2022
10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 28.06.2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 20.06.2022
Limited to 26.06.2022
Karam Ceramics 19.06.2022 (*)
Limited To 25.06.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares
