KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Millat Tractors Limited 27.06.2022 21.06.2022 04.30.P.M. To EOGM 27.06.2022 ZIL Limited 28.06.2022 22.06.2022 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 28.06.2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 20.06.2022 Limited to 26.06.2022 Karam Ceramics 19.06.2022 (*) Limited To 25.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

