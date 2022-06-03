ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.49%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.72%)
BOP 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.95%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.86%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-8.52%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1%)
MLCF 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.26%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.69%)
PRL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.15%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.28%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.23%)
TPLP 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.01%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
TRG 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.38%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.04%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -100.7 (-2.41%)
BR30 14,627 Decreased By -536.4 (-3.54%)
KSE100 41,290 Decreased By -947.8 (-2.24%)
KSE30 15,744 Decreased By -364.5 (-2.26%)
Business & Finance

Musk’s jobs warning at Tesla underscores gloomy economic outlook

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

FRANKFURT: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10%, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The email, titled “pause all hiring worldwide”, was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday, and underscored an increasingly gloomy economic outlook for the globe, as prices soar and war in Ukraine passed its 100th day. The message from Musk came shortly after Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase, described the challenges facing the US economy as akin to a “hurricane”.

Reactions:

“Musk’s bad feeling is shared by many people,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomic research at Dutch bank ING.

“We’re talking about stagnation and a global economy which has to go through significant structural change, such as decarbonisation, deglobalisation and adjusting to older societies.”

Elon Musk to visit Brazil for talks with Bolsonaro government, official says

“But we are not talking about global recession. We expect a cooling of the global economy towards the end of the year. The US will cool off, while China and Europe are not going to rebound.” “Laying off workers, however, is not the best reaction. We will need skilled workers more than ever in the future.

This could turn into firing and then hiring,“ he said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Elon Musk Tesla

