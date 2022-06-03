ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.249 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,823.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 6.915 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.083 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.689 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.011 billion), Silver (PKR 1.210 billion), DJ (PKR 1.118 billion), Platinum (PKR 578.190 million), SP 500 (PKR 374.045 million), Natural Gas (PKR 226.344 million), Copper (PKR 35.895 million), Japan Equity (PKR 5.441 million) and Brent (PKR 1.858 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.098 million were traded.

