ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise after two-day decline

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

LONDON: European shares bounced on Thursday, led by industrial and luxury names, with gains limited by lingering worries over slowing economic growth and rising prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% after losing nearly 2% over the last two sessions.

Volumes are expected to be subdued as London markets are closed for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee bank holidays.

French spirits group Remy Cointreau climbed 4.9% on beating full-year profit estimates and providing an upbeat outlook for this year and beyond.

Other luxury stocks followed suit. LVMH, L’Oreal and EssilorLuxottica were up between 1.7% and 3.1%, providing the biggest boosts to the index.

Oil stocks edged lower even as crude prices erased earlier losses after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production. Shell’s Amsterdam listing and Equinor declined 0.5% and 1.9% respectively.

Data showed Euro zone producer prices rose 1.2% from the previous month in April, below economists’ expectations of 2.3% rise. This followed data earlier this week that showed consumer prices in the region rose to a record high.

Government bond yields jumped to multi-year highs as inflation data this week boosted expectations that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path.

“The interest rate expectations are moving quite fast,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“We have seen that this week, the inflation numbers in Germany and the Euro zone came significantly higher than expected. So that’s having an extremely hawkish impact on the central bank expectations to the point that in July meeting some analysts are actually pencilling in even a 50 basis point hike.” Swiss consumer price data on Thursday showed inflation increased by the highest level in 14 years during May.

In the US, private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, which would suggest demand for labour was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, though job openings remained extremely high.

Investors eyed non-farm payrolls data on Friday that could decide how stocks will end this week as investors fret over the pace of monetary policy tightening by the central bank.

Markets have been gripped by slowing growth worries as global central banks scramble to tame surging inflation without tipping economies into recession. The STOXX 600 is on course to end the week about 0.6% lower.

Among other stocks, Scandinavian airline SAS firmed 1.3% on a report that a group of foreign investors is exploring a takeover.

European shares Economic growth European STOXX 600 index L’Oreal

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise after two-day decline

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories