Open market rates of foreign currencies
03 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 02, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 196.50 197.50 DKK 27.77 27.87
SAUDIA RIYAL 52.30 52.80 NOK 20.42 20.52
UAE DIRHAM 53.30 53.90 SEK 19.76 19.86
EURO 209.00 211.50 AUD $ 139.50 141.00
UK POUND 245.50 248.50 CAD $ 153.50 155.50
JAPANI YEN 1.48680 1.50680 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 201.99 202.99 CHINESE YUAN 29.60 30.60
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
