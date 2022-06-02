KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
250,231,861 138,991,308 7,054,652,398 4,294,725,453
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 400,070,834 (836,723,607) (436,652,772)
Local Individuals 4,391,377,578 (4,136,505,509) 254,872,068
Local Corporates 3,213,754,742 (3,031,974,038) 181,780,704
