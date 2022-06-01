ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
AVN 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
FNEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
GGL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.47%)
TELE 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
TPL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
TREET 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.57%)
TRG 80.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
UNITY 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,271 Decreased By -19 (-0.44%)
BR30 15,555 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.54%)
KSE100 42,943 Decreased By -135.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 16,396 Decreased By -57.2 (-0.35%)
Global aluminium producers seek Q3 premiums of $172-$177/T in Japan talks

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $172-$177 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, flat to up 2.9% against the current quarter, four sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $172 per tonne, down 2.8% from the prior quarter.

