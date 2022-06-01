Global aluminium producers seek Q3 premiums of $172-$177/T in Japan talks

TOKYO: Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $172-$177 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, flat to up 2.9% against the current quarter, four sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $172 per tonne, down 2.8% from the prior quarter.