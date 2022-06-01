Pakistan dispatches humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched second humanitarian aid to Ukraine as a message of solidarity to the war-hit people.

Relief supplies include medicine, electromechanical equipment, winter beds and food items. The relief goods weighing 7.5 tonnes were dispatched to Ukraine via C-130 aircraft via Nur Khan Airbase The officials said another C-130 will leave for Ukraine with humanitarian aid from Islamabad in the month of June.

As a responsible state, Pakistan has been playing its role at the international level during conflicts and calamities. The recent dispatch of second relief good consignment is proof that Islamabad stands with the world in every difficult time.