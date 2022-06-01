ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
British midcaps fall amid inflation concerns

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 250 index fell on Tuesday and marked a second straight month of losses on concerns a worsening cost-of-living crisis would hurt economic growth, while shares of airlines fell as oil prices climbed.

The domestically focussed midcap index closed 0.6% lower. Airlines such as easyJet, Wizz Air and British Airways owner IAG slid between 3.3% and 5.6% as Brent crude climbed above $120 a barrel, signalling rising fuel costs.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1% higher lifted by Unilever’s shares which jumped 9.4% after the consumer goods giant named a billionaire activist to its board, heaping pressure on the company for a bigger revamp of strategy.

Gains on the index were capped by B&M whose shares tumbled 15.0% after the discount retailer warned of lower profit margins this year as customers spend less on discretionary products due to red-hot inflation.

“That’s not the message the market wanted to hear from B&M, even if the company is in a considerably stronger place than it was pre-pandemic,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “B&M’s value-based proposition means margins are pretty skinny and therefore vulnerable to inflation.”

The FTSE 100 ended May with a 0.8% rise, buoyed by sharp gains in oil and gas and banking stocks , while its domestic counterpart fell 1.4%, adding to year-to-date losses of over 13.1% as concerns about a recession in Britain mounted.

Credit card borrowing in Britain rose last month at the fastest annual rate since 2005, possibly reflecting a worsening cost-of-living squeeze that may now be starting to slow the housing market, Bank of England data suggested on Tuesday.

Among other stocks, Pennon Group fell 2.7% after it warned of a near-term impact to earnings amid the higher inflationary environment.

