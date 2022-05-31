ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US investment firm Redbird buys AC Milan from Elliott: report

Reuters 31 May, 2022

The US investment firm RedBird has bought Serie A champions AC Milan from the U.S. fund Elliott after a deal was reached in the last few days, ANSA reported on Tuesday.

Asset manager Investcorp had also been in the running to buy seven-times European champions Milan earlier this month but they could not agree on certain terms, paving the way for Redbird to pursue a deal.

RedBird declined to comment on the report.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier this month that Redbird were nearing a deal worth about 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) to buy Milan.

Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium

The Italian side was one of Europe’s top clubs under the previous ownership of former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

RedBird, already an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Premier League soccer club Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team, also has a controlling stake in French soccer club Toulouse.

Milan clinched their 19th Serie A title on the final day of the season – their first Scudetto in 11 years.

AC Milan Redbird US investment firm Elliott

Comments

1000 characters

US investment firm Redbird buys AC Milan from Elliott: report

Rupee records third successive gain to close at 198.46 against dollar

Fifth successive gain: KSE-100 inches up in volatile session

Government fixes fertiliser price at Rs1,850 per bag

Rana Sanaullah expects lawsuit against long march

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

Interior Minister to be indicted in drugs case on June 26

Park View Enclave intends to acquire majority shares of Silkbank

PIA to start Hajj flight operations from June 6

Oil bull run continues as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Read more stories