ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman resolves 26-year-old issue of widow

Recorder Report 31 May, 2022

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) helped an elderly woman of Township Lahore, namely Wallait Shamim, to resolve her 26-year-old issue relating to Lahore Development Authority as the LDA has transferred ownership of her late husband’s residential plot in her name and a transfer letter has also been issued after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

According to details, the director local government and community development department in Gujranwala has imposed a major penalty of recovery of emoluments/ financial benefits after a departmental enquiry against the former secretary of union council Kharian in Gujrat district for using a fake diploma to get a government job. This action has been taken on orders of the ombudsman Punjab over a citizen’s complaint.

In another development, the district education authority Mianwali has imposed a cumulative fine of six lakh rupees to two private educational institutions for sending metric admissions of their secondary level students to Punjab Board of Technical Education, Lahore through a third private educational institution and administering admissions of the students without registration. This action has been taken on a complaint of one Muhammad Yousaf Khan of Mianwali, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, in response to an own-motion notice of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the Gujranwala administration has apprised the ombudsman office that Rs.24,668,793 fine has been imposed on illegal profiteers in the district, during the last six months, while registering 608 cases and arresting 443 while 153 shops have also been sealed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LDA Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) Muhammad Yousaf Khan Punjab Board of Technical Education

Comments

1000 characters

Ombudsman resolves 26-year-old issue of widow

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories