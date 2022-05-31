Ombudsman resolves 26-year-old issue of widow

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) helped an elderly woman of Township Lahore, namely Wallait Shamim, to resolve her 26-year-old issue relating to Lahore Development Authority as the LDA has transferred ownership of her late husband’s residential plot in her name and a transfer letter has also been issued after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

According to details, the director local government and community development department in Gujranwala has imposed a major penalty of recovery of emoluments/ financial benefits after a departmental enquiry against the former secretary of union council Kharian in Gujrat district for using a fake diploma to get a government job. This action has been taken on orders of the ombudsman Punjab over a citizen’s complaint.

In another development, the district education authority Mianwali has imposed a cumulative fine of six lakh rupees to two private educational institutions for sending metric admissions of their secondary level students to Punjab Board of Technical Education, Lahore through a third private educational institution and administering admissions of the students without registration. This action has been taken on a complaint of one Muhammad Yousaf Khan of Mianwali, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, in response to an own-motion notice of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the Gujranwala administration has apprised the ombudsman office that Rs.24,668,793 fine has been imposed on illegal profiteers in the district, during the last six months, while registering 608 cases and arresting 443 while 153 shops have also been sealed.

