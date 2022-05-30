ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Teenager Rune shocks Tsitsipas to make French Open quarter-finals

AFP 30 May, 2022

PARIS: Teenager Holger Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked world number four and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rune, just 19 and ranked 40, swept to a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win on the back of 54 winners and will face Norway’s eighth seed Casper Ruud for a place in the semi-finals.

The last Danish man to reach the last-eight in any Slam was Jan Leschly at the 1967 US Championships.

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already into the quarter-finals, it is the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.

In a tense fourth set, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three more break points in the 10th game before he secured victory when his Greek opponent hit long.

“I was very nervous and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose,” said Rune.

“I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It’s so great to still be here.

Ruud first Norwegian man to make French Open quarters

“My plan was to be aggressive because Stefanos can attack the short balls. I needed to take time off him.”

Rune recovered from a break down in the opening set to lead but Tsitsipas appeared to have steadied himself when he fought off three break points in the third game of the second set on his way to levelling the last-16 tie.

Rune carved out a key break for a 4-2 lead in the third set as he edged ahead once again in the match.

Despite being seeded to make the semi-finals, Tsitsipas had endured a testing French Open, coming back from two sets to love behind to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.

He then required four sets and four hours to see off Czech qualifier and 134th-ranked Zdenek Kolar in round two.

The Greek was unable to shake off his struggles against Rune in the fourth set on Monday and slipped down a double break to trail 3-2 and then 5-2.

French Open Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune

