May 30, 2022
Sports

Ruud first Norwegian man to make French Open quarters

AFP 30 May, 2022

PARIS: Eighth seed Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a four-set win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The 23-year-old held off a brief Hurkacz fightback to win 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and will face either fellow Scandinavian youngster Holger Rune of Denmark or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.

Ruud is into his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues an impressive season which has seen him win two clay-court titles.

“It’s been a goal of mine to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam,” said Ruud, who missed the Australian Open with injury.

“I didn’t have the chance to play the Australian Open. Roland Garros is always a big goal, but even more so this year because I missed Australia.”

Nadal loses out as Djokovic French Open clash gets night session

He dominated the first two sets before Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, battled back to force a fourth.

The Pole led by a break as he looked to take the match to a decider, but he could not maintain his momentum as Ruud moved 5-2 in front.

Hurkacz saved a match point on his own serve, but Ruud closed it out in the next game.

“Luckily, it was looking a bit dark for me in the fourth set as well but I managed to break him a couple of times,” he said.

Ruud won his only previous clay-court match against Tsitsipas last year and has won all three of his previous ATP meetings with Rune.

French Open Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz

