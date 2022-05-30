ANL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
AVN 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
FNEL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
GGGL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
GGL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.72%)
GTECH 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
PACE 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.05%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
TELE 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.73%)
TREET 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
TRG 81.81 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
UNITY 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.98%)
WAVES 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,291 Increased By 28.1 (0.66%)
BR30 15,679 Increased By 180.3 (1.16%)
KSE100 42,991 Increased By 130 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 77.3 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei climbs to over 1-month high as China eases COVID curbs

Reuters 30 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei rose on Monday to its highest level in more than one month, led by machinery and technology stocks, as Shanghai’s stimulus measures and decision to ease COVID-19 curbs tempered fears of a sharp slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.8% at 27,263.37, as of 0136 GMT, a level not seen since April 21. The broader Topix was up 1.59% at 1,916.88.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of stubborn inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession.

“The Nikkei gained after Wall Street’s gains, which were supported by easing concerns over excessive US inflation,” said Maki Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities.

News that Shanghai authorities will ease a two-month long city-wide lockdown also boosted Japanese stocks, she said. Shanghai’s action included various measures to boost the economy, such as reducing some passenger car purchase taxes to spur auto consumption.

Japan’s Nikkei rises after three-day slide; Nippon Yusen shines

In Japan, machinery makers rose, with Daikin Industries jumping 6.22% and Kubota climbing 3.51%.

Audio and camera maker Sony Group advanced 4.2% and robot maker Fanuc gained 3.9%. Shares of shipping firms fell 4.3% and were the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha losing 5.02% and Nippon Yusen falling 4.33%.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines fell 3.8%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei climbs to over 1-month high as China eases COVID curbs

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories