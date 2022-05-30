Govt going to recognise Israel, claims Imran

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that ‘imported government’ is going to recognise Israel and to sell Kashmiris on the directions of the USA which is not acceptable.

Addressing a PTI Workers’ Convention here on Sunday evening, Imran Khan said a photo has gone viral today in which it is said that for the first time a Pakistani delegation has visited Israel, which included a salaried person of a “Pakistan Television”.

He said that when the ‘American slaves’ would rule the country, they would do whatever they were ordered to do by the United States, adding that he will not accept the ‘American slaves’ at any cost, adding that PTI took to the street for a real freedom.

Imran said that the real war of freedom is a ‘jihad’, adding as long as he is alive the struggle against ‘thieves’ will continue.

PTI Chairman said: “Our nation will come out strongly against the thieves, which are imposed on us.”

PTI Chairman warned Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah that the masses will not forgive him for ‘violence’.

Imran Khan said the he will not accept the present rulers, adding that Supreme Court had said that it was their (PTI) democratic right to stage a sit-in in a peaceful manner.

He said he will call the workers for a ‘long march’ after completing the preparations.

He alleged that the male policemen arrested the women during the previous long march of his party, adding now that when PTI will come out for ‘march’, no obstacles will come in front of them.

Imran Khan lashed out at the government for increasing the price of petroleum products. He claimed that Russia had offered oil stocks at a 30 per cent lesser price during his tenure.

PTI Chairman said: “This government has not pursued our deal”, adding that India bought cheap oil from Russia and reduced prices. He also said India is free but Pakistanis are ‘slaves’.