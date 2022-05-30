Inter-Madrasa Games of merged areas next month

PESHAWAR: Inter-Madrasa Games of Merged tribal areas for the first time will be commencing under the aegis Directorate of Sports Merged areas with more than 800 players taking part from June 2, 2022 at different venues.

According to Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah they have taken the initiative on the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to involve the kids and students of various Madrasa in healthy sports activities.

He said the Inter-Madrasa Sports Championship would start from June 2 wherein the players would take part in badminton, cricket, football, tug-of-war, shot put, volleyball and Qirat competitions.

The opening ceremony will be held on June 2 at 6.00 pm at the Peshawar Sports Complex, he added. For the first time in history, sports opportunities were being provided to the students of Madrasa in the merged districts,

DG Sports Merged Districts Pir Abdullah Shah said. For the first time in the province, students of madrassas will be seen participating in sports fields in the Madrasa Sports Championship, he added. “We are trying to bring out the hidden talent in the students of madrassas,” Pir Abdullah Shah said.

Apart from educational institutions, the talent of madrassa students has to be brought to the fore, so that they can compete in the field of play along with religious studies, Pir Abdullah Shah added.

He said a total of 25 students would participate in the Qirat competitions, 91 players in badminton, 195 players in cricket, 130 players in volleyball, 208 in football, 20 players in shot put, and 156 players in Tug of war.

Pir Abdullah Shah said that all arrangements in this connection have been made well in time and hopefully the students of various Madrasa would enjoy it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022