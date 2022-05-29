ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Balochistan govt launches ‘Kissan Cards’ for sustainable food production

APP 29 May, 2022

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has formally launched ‘Kissan Cards’ to provide maximum relief to the farmers of the province.

Talking to APP, the spokesperson for Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Saturday said that the government had issued Kissan Cards to provide assistance to the farmers for increase in their yields.

Under the Kissan Card, Farah said, the registered farmers would be able to avail 50 percent subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and agri equipment to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production.

Through the initiative, she added, the government in collaboration of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) would provide subsidies to the registered farmers, which would help to increase crop yields as well as development of the agriculture sector in the province.

Shah said that Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch was putting his best efforts to improve the agriculture sector in the province, and shared that the Balochistan government had also initiated works on agriculture transmission plan to convert the traditional techniques into a climate-smart approach for sustainable food production.

The spokesperson said that the government had already taken multiple initiatives, including provision of certified seeds to the farmers and conducting research in the sector to increase agricultural production, adding that it would continue its farmer-friendly measures.

