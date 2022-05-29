ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition begins at Lahore Expo

Press Release 29 May, 2022

LAHORE: FAKT Exhibitions, Pakistan’s leading exhibitions organising company is all set to organise 16th edition of 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan – Country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging industry from May 29 to 31 at Expo Centre, Lahore.

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistanis the only exhibition in Pakistan that provides a unique platform for players from plastic, printing and packaging industry to expand their portfolio by networking with other renowned companies. The trade show will be the biggest gathering of key industry leaders, top government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, distributors and service providers and visitors under one roof.

The three-day exhibition will have participation of more than 150 exhibiting companies from 10 countries including Austria, China, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Switzerland etc. which will showcase their state-of-the-art machinery and technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

