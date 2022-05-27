ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
ASC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.98%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.17%)
AVN 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.98%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.23%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.5%)
FFL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.69%)
GGGL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.95%)
GGL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.64%)
GTECH 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.07%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.67%)
MLCF 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PRL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.19%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.45%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.32%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.15%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 30.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.29%)
TRG 82.64 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.18%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 73.5 (1.74%)
BR30 15,904 Increased By 417.8 (2.7%)
KSE100 43,105 Increased By 563 (1.32%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 237.8 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

Reuters 27 May, 2022

HELSINKI: Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday.

A orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox. read more

More than 200 cases of monkeypox worldwide: EU disease agency

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

Finland monkeypox

Comments

1000 characters

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

Calling off sit-in is not sign of weakness: Imran Khan

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, reduction in work week

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Beijing says Blinken speech ‘smears China’

Taliban dismiss UN concerns on women's rights in Afghanistan

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Read more stories