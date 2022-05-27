First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

HELSINKI: Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday.

A orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox.

More than 200 cases of monkeypox worldwide: EU disease agency

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.