Nutshell CEO receives award

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and CEO Nutshell Group, and Founder Corporate Pakistan Group, received the “Global Visionary Award for Global Connectivity of Businesses and Communities” by the BSV Blockchain Association at a convention held in Dubai.

He is the first Pakistani businessman to have received this recognition at the Global Blockchain Convention – a global platform to highlight new blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from global blockchain leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan said that global recognition from this prestigious forum was an honour for Pakistan and Pakistani businessmen.

He urged fellow Pakistanis to explore innovative, new trends of emerging opportunities in business and investment in order to keep the country at par with global dynamics. He said we are already on the right path. Pakistan was performing well in the domain of knowledge and technology output among the regional countries as its ranking in the Global Innovation Index had improved from 137th in 2013 to 99th in 2021.

Delivering his keynote speech on “New Technologies, New Futures for Nations”, Ahsan said: “Blockchain technology is one dimension of overall knowledge economy providing a promising future for different domains, such as the real estate industry, the Internet of Things (IoT), the supply chain management (SCM), the healthcare industry and the financial services industry.”

This year, the Global Blockchain Convention had more than 120 international speakers and 1,000 plus delegates from over 50 countries.

