ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Gasoil cracks jump to two-week high

Reuters 27 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a two-week high on Thursday, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore slipped to their lowest level in three weeks.

Despite firmer feedstock crude prices, refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil jumped for a third straight session on Thursday to $40.68 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their strongest since May 11. The cracks were at $38.01 per barrel on Wednesday.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $4.11 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a premium of $4.44 per barrel a day earlier.

Singapore’s middle distillate inventories fell 1.1% to 7.3 million barrels in the week to May 25, according to Enterprise Singapore data. This week’s onshore stocks were about 42% lower compared with the corresponding week a year earlier.

Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 7.6 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 11.8 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

US distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to May 20, versus expectations for a 917,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

