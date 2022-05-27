KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,541 tonnes of cargo comprising 113,775 tonnes of import cargo and 61,766 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 113,775 comprised of 53,918 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,653 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,390 tonnes of DAP and 28,814 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,766 tonnes comprised of 41,334 tonnes of containerized cargo, 276 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 20,156 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 7180 containers comprising of 3261 containers import and 3919 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1331 of 20’s and 948 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 17 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 897 of 20’s and 647 of 40’s loaded containers while 90 of 20’s and 819 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Nearly, 06, ships namely, YM Excellence, Furano Galaxy, MT Quetta, Bulk Carina, Wadi Bani Khalid and Emerald Sea have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships, namely Northern Dexterity, Encore, MT Shalamar, Rebecca Schulte and Hyundai Tacoma have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately,09 cargoes namely, Al Shaffian, Cerulean, MT Lahore, Lian Ghuhu, MT Karachi, Hyundai Unity, Arman 10, Sana and KSL Deyang were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 04 ships, Maersk Hartford, Al-Jassasiya, Magunus and MSC Everest left the Port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Beks Munevver, Os Kano 35, Irenes Ray and Alonissos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 200,278 tonnes, comprising 131,532 tonnes imports cargo and 68,746 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,108` Containers (1,782 TEUs Imports and 3,326 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Khairpur, Bulk Polaris and Express Rome & another ship ‘Diyala’ carrying, Gas oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-4 and QICT on Thursday, 26th May-2022.

