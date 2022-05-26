ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

  • This is the currency's 16th successive fall in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Updated 26 May, 2022

The rupee lost ground for the 16th consecutive session on Thursday, closing at 202.01 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as negative sentiment arising from Pakistan's failure to revive the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme persisted.

However, on a slightly positive note, the rupee regained some ground after having slipped to 202.5 in intra-day trading.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 202.01 after a day-on-day depreciation of 9 paisas or 0.04%, a nominal fall in comparison to previous sessions.

On Wednesday, the local currency closed at 201.92, after a day-on-day depreciation of 51 paisas or 0.25%.

Still, cumulatively, the Pakistani currency has shed over 8% in the previous 16 sessions.

The rupee's woes have been ongoing amid hope that revival of the IMF programme would bring respite to the currency. However, late on Wednesday night, the global lender released a statement citing that the talks with Pakistan for the 7th review under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme remained inconclusive.

IMF to continue ‘close engagement with Pakistan’ as Doha talks conclude without programme revival

The IMF pointed out "deviations" on fiscal sides from the policies agreed in the last review. Resultantly, no staff level agreement was reached and the revival of the EFF was delayed.

Taking to twitter, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail then said that the government remains committed to reviving the programme.

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Meanwhile, some clarity on the political front acted as support for the local currency and capped its decline. After marching to Islamabad in an eventful long march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called off the protest but gave a six-day deadline to the incumbent government to fulfil the demand for early elections.

Woes continue: Rupee closes near 202 against dollar

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak-Kuwait Investment Company's Head of Research Samiullah Tariq stated that the current fall in the rupee stemmed from pessimism in the market related to the IMF EFF.

However, he said "the impact has been marginal.

"The market had expected the local currency to plunge steeply following a negative statement from IMF."

“We can say that there is less pressure in the market right now," he added.

IMF forex Imran Khan Dollar Long march Rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

Elections Amendment Bill 2022 to ensure fair elections: PM Shehbaz

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

SC rejects govt’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

Investors brush off IMF pessimism as KSE-100 goes up in intra-day trading

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

PM Shehbaz lauds law enforcement agencies' role in PTI's long march

Taliban ‘making women invisible’ in Afghanistan: UN expert

Pakistan's mango production to fall by 50% due to heatwave, water shortage

Read more stories