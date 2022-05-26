This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The long and the short of it” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has aptly defined the three main political parties of the country by saying that “The PTI in particular publicly claims radical aims that are contradicted by its statements claiming to be the best choice for the establishment to plumb for.

The other side is led by two main parties, the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The former emerged from the womb of the General Ziaul Haq military dictatorship, but fell foul of the establishment.”

In my view, the PML-N, clearly enjoying the support of establishment. But the PPP is more closer to the establishment. Although the coalition government is led by PML-N, the PPP (supposedly the junior partner in the coalition) is calling the shot. In other words, the PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is setting the agenda for the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to pursue it religiously.

Haris Bashir (Lahore)

