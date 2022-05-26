ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
Reshuffle in FBR ahead of budget

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted four senior officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-20) with immediate effect.

The FBR has issued a notification on Tuesday during the budget preparation exercise for 2022-23.

According to the notification, Ch. Muhammad Javaid (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has been given new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi; Sadiqullah Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad has been transferred as Director, Pakistan Customs Academy (PCA), Karachi; Mumtaz Ali Khoso (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Director, Pakistan Customs Academy (PCA), Karachi has been given new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad and Raza (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi would now work as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar.

FBR JIAP PCA Ch. Muhammad Javaid

