Turkey threatens to stall NATO process
Updated 26 May, 2022
ANKARA: Turkey on Wednesday said the NATO accession process for Sweden and Finland would not move forward unless they addressed Ankara’s security concerns, in talks with delegations from both Nordic states.
“We conveyed our message in very clear terms that the process will not move forward unless Turkey’s security concerns are addressed through concrete steps and within a certain timetable,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after meeting Swedish and Finnish representatives in the capital Ankara.
