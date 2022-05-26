KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 25, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
282,180,389 165,071,698 8,403,941,763 5,143,908,570
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,269,184,991 (1,241,633,509) 27,551,482
Local Individuals 7,418,984,703 (6,591,381,720) 827,602,983
Local Corporates 3,933,752,159 (4,788,906,625) (855,154,465)
