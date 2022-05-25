Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI march

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stop the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the district administration sealed off the Red Zone and is likely to cut off the capital city from the rest of the country by closing the motorway and GT road at different locations early Wednesday morning.

The administration has sealed off the Red Zone through shipping containers and barbed wires which house the Parliament House, Prime Minister’s House, the Supreme Court, Diplomatic Enclave, Pak Secretariat, and other buildings except for the lone entry/exit point on the Margalla Road.

Following the direction of the government entry into the capital city will be restricted by closing the motorway and GT road at different points.

The administration also placed shipping containers on roadside in the city at different points to be used for closing the roads.

All entry and exit points including Faizabad, Tarnol and others will be closed with containers. The district administration has imposed Section 144 for banning gatherings for two months.

According to a notification issued here, it has been brought to appear that certain segments of the society are planning to organise unlawful assemblies including majalis/processions within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory which can disrupt public peace and tranquility and keeping in view the current law and order and security environment, it is necessary to control such types of illegal activities which present a threat to public peace, tranquility and maintenance of law and order.

“In my opinion sufficient grounds for proceeding u/s 144 CrPC 1898 exist and immediate prevention and speedy remedy is required and directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to protect public life and property”, said a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Rana Mohammad Waqas Anwar.

Sources said that the police have conducted raids at the residences of PTI local leaders in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and reportedly arrested some PTI workers. Police have also arrested some workers from D-Chowk.

