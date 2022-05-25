PTI workers: LHC directs govt not to take illegal action

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government and the police not to take illegal action against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and sought replies from the respondents by May 25 (today).

The court observed that it had become a routine affair for all political parties to take a long march to Islamabad.

Petitioners Insaf Lawyers Forum’s member Yousaf Rashid and others argued through their counsel that the government launched a crackdown against the political workers in the wake of a long march announced by the PTI.

