Elahi slams arrest of PTI activists, police raids

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi has strongly condemned the arrests of PTI activists and police raids at their residences and announced to call the session of the provincial assembly, to discuss the situation.

Talking to media, here on Tuesday, Elahi said the government officials who are violating the sanctity of privacy would be held accountable.

He claimed that the so-called government is afraid of massive public support to the PTI and using dirty tactics to foil their peaceful protest plan.

Elahi said they are with Imran Khan as he had taken the decision of Long March after due consideration.

He criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Hamza Shehbaz for violating the basic fundamental rights of the people.

He said MPA Rashida who is over 80 years besides many MPAs residences were raided by the police.

