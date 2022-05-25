ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Nave           Disc           Trans Maritime     22-05-2022
                  Estella        Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-2              Toro           Load           Trans Maritime     21-05-2022
                                 Molasses       Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     23-05-2022
B-1               Oriental       Load           East Wind          21-05-2022
                  Tulip          Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-2               Celsius        Disc           Alpine Marine      21-05-2022
                  Maxico         Chemical       Services
B-4               TBC            Disc           Bulk Shipping
                  Praise         Dap            Agencies Pvt. L    23-05-2022
B-6/B-7           TS             Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    23-05-2022
                  Mumbai         Container      Agency
B-11/B-12         Effie          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistic         23-05-2022
B-13/B-14         Elgiznur       Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Cebi           Cargo          & Logistic         23-05-2022
B-16/B-17         Encore         Load Iron      Ever Green
                                 Ore            Shipping& Logis    23-05-2022
Nmb-2             Habibi         Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       11-05-2022
                                 Straw          Line
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Oriental Tulip    24-05-2022     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rebecca Schulte   24-05-2022     L/2000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T Quetta        24-05-2022     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Furang Galaxy     24-05-2022     D/3502 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Independent Spirit24-05-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
SG Pegasus        25-05-2022     D/3000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Regina            25-05-2022     D/58517 Gas Oil                   Wilhelmsen
                                                                Ship Services
Hyundai Tacoma    25-05-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
YM Excellence     25-05-2022     D/L Container                    In Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Sea Wolf          25-05-2022     L/1500 Rice                Al Muqraba Ship &
                                                              Logistic Agency
Atlantis Trade    25-05-2022     L/12000 Rice                     Ocean World
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Bulk Carina       25-05-2022     D/9017 General                     Sea Hawks
                                  Cargo                              Pvt. Ltd
Ken Star          25-05-2022     D/56000 Soya                       East Wind
                                 Bean Seeds                  Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Bardsey           24-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Teera Bhum        24-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Osaka
 Express          24-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
APL Oregon        24-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Gulf Barakah      24-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Amali          Cement         Global           May 22, 2022
MW-2              OS             Rice           Ocean            May 20, 2022
                  Kano 35                       World
MW-4              Beks           Coal           Wilhelmsen       May 22, 2022
                  Munewr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Mandarian      Coal           Alpine           May 22, 2022
                  Trader
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               ST             Palm           Alpine           May 23, 2022
                  Bronx          oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Lotus-A        Containers     CMA              May 19, 2022
                                                CGM
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC              May 23, 2022
                  Iris                          Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Lilac          Mogas          Alpine           May 22, 2022
                  Victoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Orange         Soya           Ocean            May 20, 2022
                  Harmony        bean           Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Al-            LNG            G.S.A            May 22, 2022
                  Thakhira
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lilac
Victoria          Mogas          Alpine                          May 24, 2022
MSC Rosa          Containers     MSC Pak
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Iris          Containers     MSC Pak                         May 24, 2022
Mandarian
Trader            Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Thakhira       LNG            G.S.A                                   -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Everest           Containers     MSC Pak                         May 24, 2022
Xpress
Bardsey           Containers     Xpress Feeder                           -do-
Alonissos         Coal           G.S.A                                   -do-
Magnus            Furnace oil    Alpine                                  -do-
Golden
Eagle II          Furnace oil    Transmarine                Waiting for berth
Nefeli            Soya bean      Ocean Services                             -
Euro
Integrity         furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Bowfin            Mogas          G.A.C                                      -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Khairpur          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Yangze 6          Soya bean      Ocean Services                             -
Rui Fu An         Cement         Global                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Jassasiya      LNG                                            May 24, 2022
Maersk
Hartford          Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Read more stories