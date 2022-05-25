Markets
Shipping Intelligence
25 May, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Nave Disc Trans Maritime 22-05-2022
Estella Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-2 Toro Load Trans Maritime 21-05-2022
Molasses Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 23-05-2022
B-1 Oriental Load East Wind 21-05-2022
Tulip Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-2 Celsius Disc Alpine Marine 21-05-2022
Maxico Chemical Services
B-4 TBC Disc Bulk Shipping
Praise Dap Agencies Pvt. L 23-05-2022
B-6/B-7 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 23-05-2022
Mumbai Container Agency
B-11/B-12 Effie Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022
B-13/B-14 Elgiznur Disc General Legend Shipping
Cebi Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022
B-16/B-17 Encore Load Iron Ever Green
Ore Shipping& Logis 23-05-2022
Nmb-2 Habibi Load Wheat N.S Shipping 11-05-2022
Straw Line
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Oriental Tulip 24-05-2022 Load Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rebecca Schulte 24-05-2022 L/2000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
M.T Quetta 24-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Furang Galaxy 24-05-2022 D/3502 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Independent Spirit24-05-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
SG Pegasus 25-05-2022 D/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Regina 25-05-2022 D/58517 Gas Oil Wilhelmsen
Ship Services
Hyundai Tacoma 25-05-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
YM Excellence 25-05-2022 D/L Container In Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Sea Wolf 25-05-2022 L/1500 Rice Al Muqraba Ship &
Logistic Agency
Atlantis Trade 25-05-2022 L/12000 Rice Ocean World
Pvt. Ltd
Bulk Carina 25-05-2022 D/9017 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Ken Star 25-05-2022 D/56000 Soya East Wind
Bean Seeds Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Bardsey 24-05-2022 Container Ship -
Teera Bhum 24-05-2022 Container Ship -
Osaka
Express 24-05-2022 Container Ship -
APL Oregon 24-05-2022 Container Ship -
Gulf Barakah 24-05-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Amali Cement Global May 22, 2022
MW-2 OS Rice Ocean May 20, 2022
Kano 35 World
MW-4 Beks Coal Wilhelmsen May 22, 2022
Munewr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Mandarian Coal Alpine May 22, 2022
Trader
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT ST Palm Alpine May 23, 2022
Bronx oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Lotus-A Containers CMA May 19, 2022
CGM
QICT MSC Containers MSC May 23, 2022
Iris Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Lilac Mogas Alpine May 22, 2022
Victoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Orange Soya Ocean May 20, 2022
Harmony bean Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al- LNG G.S.A May 22, 2022
Thakhira
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lilac
Victoria Mogas Alpine May 24, 2022
MSC Rosa Containers MSC Pak
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Iris Containers MSC Pak May 24, 2022
Mandarian
Trader Coal Alpine -do-
Al-Thakhira LNG G.S.A -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Everest Containers MSC Pak May 24, 2022
Xpress
Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder -do-
Alonissos Coal G.S.A -do-
Magnus Furnace oil Alpine -do-
Golden
Eagle II Furnace oil Transmarine Waiting for berth
Nefeli Soya bean Ocean Services -
Euro
Integrity furnace oil PNSC -
Bowfin Mogas G.A.C -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Khairpur Gas oil Alpine -
Yangze 6 Soya bean Ocean Services -
Rui Fu An Cement Global -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Jassasiya LNG May 24, 2022
Maersk
Hartford Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
