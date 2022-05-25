KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Nave Disc Trans Maritime 22-05-2022 Estella Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-2 Toro Load Trans Maritime 21-05-2022 Molasses Pvt. Ltd OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 23-05-2022 B-1 Oriental Load East Wind 21-05-2022 Tulip Ethanol Shipping Co. B-2 Celsius Disc Alpine Marine 21-05-2022 Maxico Chemical Services B-4 TBC Disc Bulk Shipping Praise Dap Agencies Pvt. L 23-05-2022 B-6/B-7 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 23-05-2022 Mumbai Container Agency B-11/B-12 Effie Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022 B-13/B-14 Elgiznur Disc General Legend Shipping Cebi Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022 B-16/B-17 Encore Load Iron Ever Green Ore Shipping& Logis 23-05-2022 Nmb-2 Habibi Load Wheat N.S Shipping 11-05-2022 Straw Line ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Oriental Tulip 24-05-2022 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Rebecca Schulte 24-05-2022 L/2000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services M.T Quetta 24-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Furang Galaxy 24-05-2022 D/3502 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Independent Spirit24-05-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd SG Pegasus 25-05-2022 D/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Regina 25-05-2022 D/58517 Gas Oil Wilhelmsen Ship Services Hyundai Tacoma 25-05-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agencies YM Excellence 25-05-2022 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd Sea Wolf 25-05-2022 L/1500 Rice Al Muqraba Ship & Logistic Agency Atlantis Trade 25-05-2022 L/12000 Rice Ocean World Pvt. Ltd Bulk Carina 25-05-2022 D/9017 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd Ken Star 25-05-2022 D/56000 Soya East Wind Bean Seeds Shipping Company ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Bardsey 24-05-2022 Container Ship - Teera Bhum 24-05-2022 Container Ship - Osaka Express 24-05-2022 Container Ship - APL Oregon 24-05-2022 Container Ship - Gulf Barakah 24-05-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Amali Cement Global May 22, 2022 MW-2 OS Rice Ocean May 20, 2022 Kano 35 World MW-4 Beks Coal Wilhelmsen May 22, 2022 Munewr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Mandarian Coal Alpine May 22, 2022 Trader ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT ST Palm Alpine May 23, 2022 Bronx oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Lotus-A Containers CMA May 19, 2022 CGM QICT MSC Containers MSC May 23, 2022 Iris Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Lilac Mogas Alpine May 22, 2022 Victoria ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Orange Soya Ocean May 20, 2022 Harmony bean Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al- LNG G.S.A May 22, 2022 Thakhira ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Lilac Victoria Mogas Alpine May 24, 2022 MSC Rosa Containers MSC Pak ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Iris Containers MSC Pak May 24, 2022 Mandarian Trader Coal Alpine -do- Al-Thakhira LNG G.S.A -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Everest Containers MSC Pak May 24, 2022 Xpress Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder -do- Alonissos Coal G.S.A -do- Magnus Furnace oil Alpine -do- Golden Eagle II Furnace oil Transmarine Waiting for berth Nefeli Soya bean Ocean Services - Euro Integrity furnace oil PNSC - Bowfin Mogas G.A.C - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Khairpur Gas oil Alpine - Yangze 6 Soya bean Ocean Services - Rui Fu An Cement Global - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Al-Jassasiya LNG May 24, 2022 Maersk Hartford Containers Maersk Pak -do- =============================================================================

