KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,871 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,851 tonnes of import cargo and 58,020 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 84,851 comprised of 64,468 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,7,075 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,485 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 11,823 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 58,020 tonnes comprised of 32,545 Tons of containerized cargo, 275 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 25,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 5673 containers comprising of 3605 containers import and 2068 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 783 of 20’s and 1347 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 64 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 645 of 20’s and 384 of 40’s loaded containers while 163 of 20’s and 246 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Nearly, 11 ships namely Oriental Tulip, Toro, Celsius Mexico, X-Press Bardsey, Teera Bhum, Nave Estella, Osaka Express, APL Oregon, Gulf Barakah, MT Shalamar and TBC Praise have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely Contship, Ever Ursula and Kalixenos have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 cargoes namely Berlin Express, Northern Dexterity, TS Mumbai, Yi Chun 15, Encore, Elgiznur Cebi, Effie, Rebecca Schulte, Independent Spirit and Huundai Tacoma were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile another ship ‘Rui Fu An’ scheduled to load/offload Cement also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘Maersk Jalan’ left the port on Monday morning, while another containers ship Lotus-A is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 170,934 tonnes, comprising 115,784 tonnes imports cargo and 55,150 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,036 Containers (1,162 TEUs Imports and 2,874 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

Three ships, Rosa, MSC Iris and STI Bronx carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT respectively on Monday, 23rd May-2022.

