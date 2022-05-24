ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,871 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,851 tonnes of import cargo and 58,020 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 84,851 comprised of 64,468 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,7,075 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,485 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 11,823 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 58,020 tonnes comprised of 32,545 Tons of containerized cargo, 275 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 25,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 5673 containers comprising of 3605 containers import and 2068 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 783 of 20’s and 1347 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 64 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 645 of 20’s and 384 of 40’s loaded containers while 163 of 20’s and 246 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Nearly, 11 ships namely Oriental Tulip, Toro, Celsius Mexico, X-Press Bardsey, Teera Bhum, Nave Estella, Osaka Express, APL Oregon, Gulf Barakah, MT Shalamar and TBC Praise have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely Contship, Ever Ursula and Kalixenos have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 cargoes namely Berlin Express, Northern Dexterity, TS Mumbai, Yi Chun 15, Encore, Elgiznur Cebi, Effie, Rebecca Schulte, Independent Spirit and Huundai Tacoma were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile another ship ‘Rui Fu An’ scheduled to load/offload Cement also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘Maersk Jalan’ left the port on Monday morning, while another containers ship Lotus-A is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 170,934 tonnes, comprising 115,784 tonnes imports cargo and 55,150 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,036 Containers (1,162 TEUs Imports and 2,874 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

Three ships, Rosa, MSC Iris and STI Bronx carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT respectively on Monday, 23rd May-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

CM promises pro-poor budget

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework, but questions remain

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

CJP Bandial among top 100 most influential people

FBR introduces new rules: PSW: Cross-border trade linked to ‘identity evidence’

Economy to improve only after IMF deal: minister

Read more stories