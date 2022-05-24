Procurement of Therapeutic Goods (Pharmaceuticals): Standard bidding document approved by PPRA

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has approved Standard Bidding Document for the procurement of Therapeutic Goods (Pharmaceuticals) meant to use least cost method for the procurement, official sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting, Managing Director, PPRA informed the Board that Standard Bidding Documents for procurement of Therapeutic Goods (Pharmaceuticals) were developed under DLR 3.2 “Publication of Mandatory Standard Bidding Documents” of the Public Financial Management “Programme for Results” (PforR). And that the document contains instructions to bidders, bid data sheet, standard bidding forms, general and special conditions of the contract and contract forms.

PPRA management apprised the Board that Standard Bidding Documents for procurement of Therapeutic Goods (Pharmaceuticals) were drafted by the Authority utilizing in-house expertise saving millions form the public exchequer.

The document was also forwarded to all the stakeholders for views/ comments. Comments received were analyzed and incorporated accordingly. PPRA management highlighted that DRAP has also furnished comments that least cost method shall be used for the procurement of pharmaceuticals.

The Board was informed that as per existing regulatory framework, it is the prerogative of the procuring agency to use quality method, quality and cost based method or least cost method as envisaged under Rule 2 (1) {h} of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004. The Authority cannot impose binding condition on the procuring agency to adopt any specific method. The stance of the DRAP is being placed before the Board for consideration and further direction.

One of the Board Member pointed out that the guiding principles of transparency, fairness, competitiveness and value for money are already provided in the rules, hence Bidding Documents should serve as guiding principles only. He further explained that it should be the prerogative of the procuring agency to formulate the bidding documents in accordance with the rules.

PPRA management reiterated that notification of the Standard Bidding Documents for procurement of Therapeutic Goods is a requirement World Bank’s DLR 3.2.

The management further pointed out that Rule 23(4) of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 provides that procuring agencies shall use Standard Bidding Documents as and when notified of regulations by the Authority. Hence, the Standard Bidding Document may be approved for use of the procuring agencies. PPRA management stated that these are live documents and any feedback received shall be evaluated and incorporated accordingly. Any changes made as a result of feedback shall be placed before the PPRA Board for consideration and approval.

After detailed deliberations the Board approved Standard Bidding Document for the procurement of Therapeutic Goods (Pharmaceuticals) and directed the PPRA

management to place them on PPRA website for use of the procuring agencies.

