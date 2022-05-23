ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher after mixed US close

AFP 23 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday after a mixed US session, with trading expected to stay within a narrow range with some support from bargain hunting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.99 percent, or 264.04 points, at 27,003.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.84 percent, or 15.85 points, at 1,893.22.

“Japanese shares are expected to move in a narrow range, on cautious views over the US economic outlook” after the Dow and S&P 500 finished Friday’s rollercoaster session essentially flat, Mizuho Securities said.

“Buy orders could emerge for stocks that have fallen enough, so the day’s trade will see ebbs and flows,” it added.

The dollar fetched 127.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 127.86 in New York on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei ends near 2-month low after Wall Street slides

Toyota was up 0.34 percent at 2,005 yen, Sony Group was up 0.87 percent at 11,625 yen, and SoftBank Group rallied 1.61 percent to 5,316 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.29 percent at 60,400 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc rallied 2.51 percent to 21,035 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

