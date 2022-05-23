Business & Finance
South Korea May 1-20 exports rise 24.1% y/y, trade deficit at $4.8bn
23 May, 2022
SEOUL: South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of May jumped 24.1% year-on-year, while imports increased at a faster 37.8%, bringing the trade balance to a $4.8 billion deficit, customs agency data showed on Monday.
Exports grew 7.6% on average per working day.
By destination, shipments to China, the United States and the European Union increased 6.8%, 27.6%, and 25.0% respectively.
Full month data will be available on June 1.
Comments