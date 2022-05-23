ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.28%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.6%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.74%)
GGL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
GTECH 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.48%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.87%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.96%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.65%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.79%)
TREET 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.38%)
TRG 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.25%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.59%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -60.9 (-1.42%)
BR30 14,577 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,613 Decreased By -488.2 (-1.13%)
KSE30 16,190 Decreased By -177.6 (-1.09%)
Palm oil may retest resistance at 6,354 ringgit

Reuters 23 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 6,354 ringgit per tonne, as the bounce from the May 20 low of 5,925 ringgit looks incomplete.

The bounce consists of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded.

The wave b may be ending around a support at 6,099 ringgit, to be reversed by the wave c.

A study on the relation between the preceding wave (c) and the wave (a) reveals the former is roughly 61.8% of the latter in length.

Palm rises, investors assess Indonesia’s domestic sales policy

This much shorter wave (c) represents a prevailing bullish sentiment, which is responsible for the occurrence of the strong wave a.

An extension of the wave b may be limited to 5,984 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the inverted hammer forming on May 20 confirmed a reversal of the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit.

A trendline rising from 4,245 ringgit remains intact.

It suggests a steady uptrend which may extend towards 7,229 ringgit.

