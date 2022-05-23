Teenaged girl abducted at gunpoint in Lahore

LAHORE: A teenage girl was abducted at gunpoint near Lahore’s Shadbagh area, police said on Sunday. According to the CCTV footage went viral on social media, the 10th grade student, who could be seen clad in a burqa, was sitting behind her brother on a motorcycle when a white Suzuki Wagon R stopped them midway.

As per the footage, two armed men got out of the car as soon as the motorcycle stopped. One of the abductors grabbed the girl’s hand and forced her into the vehicle, while the other man pointed a gun at her brother to prevent him from rescuing his sister.

After abducting the teenager, the men can be seen driving away from the crime scene. The incident reportedly took place yesterday, police said.

A day after the incident, the Shadbagh police registered a FIR of kidnapping against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father Zulfiqar Ali under Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his complaint, the father said that his daughter had been kidnapped for on the basis of “ill-intention”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamran Adil said that the police have detained some suspects and were interrogating them. One of the suspects in the CCTV footage was the teenager’s ex-fiancé; he revealed and hoped that the girl would be recovered soon.

Later in the day, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice took notice of the kidnapping and directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to recover the teenager by 6pm and submit a report on the investigation in court.

