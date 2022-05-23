ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Teenaged girl abducted at gunpoint in Lahore

Recorder Report 23 May, 2022

LAHORE: A teenage girl was abducted at gunpoint near Lahore’s Shadbagh area, police said on Sunday. According to the CCTV footage went viral on social media, the 10th grade student, who could be seen clad in a burqa, was sitting behind her brother on a motorcycle when a white Suzuki Wagon R stopped them midway.

As per the footage, two armed men got out of the car as soon as the motorcycle stopped. One of the abductors grabbed the girl’s hand and forced her into the vehicle, while the other man pointed a gun at her brother to prevent him from rescuing his sister.

After abducting the teenager, the men can be seen driving away from the crime scene. The incident reportedly took place yesterday, police said.

A day after the incident, the Shadbagh police registered a FIR of kidnapping against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father Zulfiqar Ali under Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his complaint, the father said that his daughter had been kidnapped for on the basis of “ill-intention”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamran Adil said that the police have detained some suspects and were interrogating them. One of the suspects in the CCTV footage was the teenager’s ex-fiancé; he revealed and hoped that the girl would be recovered soon.

Later in the day, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice took notice of the kidnapping and directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to recover the teenager by 6pm and submit a report on the investigation in court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Gunpoint Lahore police Teenaged girl abducted

Comments

1000 characters

Teenaged girl abducted at gunpoint in Lahore

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories