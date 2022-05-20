Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
20 May, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 31.12.2022 1000% Interim Cash Dividen 18.05.2022
Avanceon Limited 31.12.2021 25% Bonus Shares 18.05.2022
Indus Motor Company
Limited 30.06.2022 260% Interim Cash Dividend 19.05.2022
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 31.12.2021 25% Bonus Shares 18.05.2022
EFU General Insurance
Limited 31.12.2022 15% Interim Cash Dividend 19.05.2022
==============================================================================================
