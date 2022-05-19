BankIslami sponsors Future Fest 2022

KARACHI: BankIslami sponsored Future Fest 2022 held in Islamabad from 13 May to 15 May, 2022. Spanning three days, the event included four conferences, an innovation exposition and a blended line up of Pakistan’s most noted tech startups, entrepreneurs, investors, brainiacs, techies and netizens. The event was also attended by leadership from the public and private sectors to discuss the role of technology in the nation’s future.

Future Fest 2022 was home to 30,000+ attendees, 250+ world class speakers, 100+ exhibitors, unlimited networking and 20+ activities all wrapped in 4 mega conferences. With 100+ international guests including the world’s top investors and entrepreneurs, the event featured various announcements including the launch of 3 international venture capital funds in Pakistan and many significant technology projects.

Commenting on the occasion, BankIslami President & CEO, Syed Amir Ali noted, “Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in Pakistani startups in recent years, standing testament to the nation’s dedication to hard work and progress.

Events like Future Fest are essential for the youth to not only learn from the best, but carve their own path to success even if that means failing multiple times. Leaders from across industries shared their knowledge and young, aspiring business leaders have had the chance to create lasting connections with future tech-gurus.”

