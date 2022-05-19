ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
May 19, 2022
Pakistan

Hamza discusses Punjab affairs with PPP MPs

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Wednesday that they are enjoying best working relationship with allies and would serve the masses whole-heartedly.

He said this while talking to a delegation of PPP MPAs comprising Hassan Murtaza, Makhdoom Usman Ahmed Mehmood and Syed Haider Gillani, here today.

During the meeting, matters concerning affairs of Punjab government and situation arising out after Supreme Court’s verdict on legal status of defecting lawmakers came under discussion, sources said, adding: “It was resolved to work with unison for the resolution of issues faced by the people.”

Hamza Shehbaz said they believe in rule of law and would follow the Constitution and law. He said Imran Niazi and his companions violated the Constitution and making mockery of law for their vested interests. He held these elements responsible for causing harm to the national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

