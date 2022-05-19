Pakistan safe due to sacrifices of Army: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan was safe due to the sacrifices of the army officers and jawans.

Addressing the GHQ Investiture ceremony held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi COAS paid rich tributes to army personnel, martyrs and their families for their sacrifices and saluted them for their gallantry and sacrifices made for the country.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations, families of Shuhada also attended the ceremony. 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). 7 officers, 3 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 30 Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

COAS said there could not be an alternative for those who sacrificed their lives but it is the duty of the country to look after their families.

Army chief said many questioned how Pakistan become the only country that succeeded to defeat the menace of terrorism successfully and he always told them that they are backed by those mothers who willingly sacrificed their sons for defending the country’s soil.

COAS said it is the Pak Army that remained at service in the need of hour for people whether it is securing the frontiers or helping the nation in times of natural disasters.

He said the army always reached itself at every place where the need arises citing the example of the cholera-hit area of Dera Bugti where the army is extending full support to the locals in the face of the calamity even without any order passed to them by him.

COAS also paid rich tribute to the families of the martyrs saying it was their sacrifices that keep the country standing firm against all of its adversaries.