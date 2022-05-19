KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Millat Tractors Ltd 17-05-2022 19-05-2022 20% B 13-05-2022 (PESC2) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba # 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 20-05-2022 (NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd * 15-05-2022 21-05-2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-05-2022 22-05-2022 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd # 16-05-2022 23-05-2022 23-05-2022 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15% (F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd # 17-05-2022 24-05-2022 24-05-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd 21-05-2022 24-05-2022 7.5% B ,10% R 19-05-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd # 18-05-2022 27-05-2022 27-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Packages Ltd # 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022 Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5% (F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022 Summit Bank Ltd # 25-05-2022 1-Jun-22 1-Jun-22 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 2-Jun-22 TPL Corp Ltd # 27-05-2022 2-Jun-22 2-Jun-22 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. 27-05-2022 3-Jun-22 NIL 3-Jun-22 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd. 21-05-2022 6-Jun-22 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 150% (F) 8-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022