KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Millat Tractors Ltd 17-05-2022 19-05-2022 20% B 13-05-2022
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 14-05-2022 20-05-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba # 14-05-2022 20-05-2022 20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd * 15-05-2022 21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-05-2022 22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd # 16-05-2022 23-05-2022 23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15% (F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd # 17-05-2022 24-05-2022 24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 21-05-2022 24-05-2022 7.5% B ,10% R 19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd # 18-05-2022 27-05-2022 27-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Packages Ltd # 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5% (F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd # 25-05-2022 1-Jun-22 1-Jun-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 2-Jun-22
TPL Corp Ltd # 27-05-2022 2-Jun-22 2-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. 27-05-2022 3-Jun-22 NIL 3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd. 21-05-2022 6-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 150% (F) 8-Jun-22 24-Jun-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
