Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Millat Tractors Ltd              17-05-2022   19-05-2022   20% B          13-05-2022
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd       14-05-2022   20-05-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba #       14-05-2022   20-05-2022                                  20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd *      15-05-2022   21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-05-2022   22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd #                   16-05-2022   23-05-2022                                  23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                         17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)        13-05-2022      23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd #         17-05-2022   24-05-2022                                  24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      21-05-2022   24-05-2022   7.5% B ,10% R  19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd #                    18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                  27-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                            28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                            28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                   23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                  30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd                24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R         20-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                      24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)      20-05-2022      30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #                24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #      24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #                25-05-2022   1-Jun-22                                      1-Jun-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd           27-05-2022   2-Jun-22
TPL Corp Ltd #                   27-05-2022   2-Jun-22                                      2-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd.    27-05-2022   3-Jun-22     NIL                              3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd.      21-05-2022   6-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-Jun-22    24-Jun-22    150% (F)         8-Jun-22       24-Jun-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

