May 18, 2022
India's Alankrita Shrivastava to direct film on Qandeel Baloch

18 May, 2022

Indian filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava is to direct a film about Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch who fell victim to a so-called honour killing in 2016, reported Variety magazine.

Shrivastava, along with producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna, have acquired the rights to the book 'The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch', written by Pakistani journalist Sanam Maher, and published by Aleph Book Company, an Indian publishing house.

Shrivastava is known for the series ‘Bombay Begums’ streaming on Netflix.

Baloch, 26, was strangled to death in July 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, sending shockwaves throughout the country and sparking fresh debate about so-called honour killings. Waseem had brazenly told local media at the time that he had no remorse, and was initially sentenced to life in prison.

However, after six years, Waseem was freed on a legal technicality that allows a victim’s mother to pardon the crime.

Court acquits Qandeel Baloch's brother

“When Qandeel Baloch was murdered in Pakistan in 2016, I was shaken up,” Shrivastava was quoted as saying by Variety.

“It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel’s videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated. She was so charming and full of life. A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it’s only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist.

“I see this film as an ode to the courageous spirit of Qandeel Baloch. It will chronicle her sensational and astonishing rise to fame. I hope to piece together the memories of the rebellious, funny and vulnerable young girl, whose life was cut short because she shimmered too bright. The film will celebrate her spunk and lust for life by telling her story without judgment, hopefully the way she would have liked to tell it,” she added.

The film is currently in development. No announcement about the cast or release dates have been made yet.

Qandeel Baloch honour killing

